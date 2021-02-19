D.C. Circuit slaps NLRB for not applying a union decertification ruling evenly

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board had “miserably failed” to explain why it declined to retroactively apply a Trump-era ruling allowing companies to cease bargaining with unions that are rejected by a majority of their members to a case involving a furniture manufacturer.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB had effectively penalized Leggett & Platt Inc for exercising its appellate rights by not applying a standard the board adopted in the 2019 case Johnson Controls Inc to the company’s case after an earlier trip to the appeals court.

