D.C. Circuit to consider if contract workers can organize on property where they work

A U.S. appeals court on Monday will consider whether the National Labor Relations Board was correct in ruling that workers do not have the right to picket and engage in union activities on private property where they work but that is not owned by their employer.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear telephonic oral arguments in a challenge by a American Federation of Musicians local to the 2019 NLRB decision, which said members of the San Antonio Symphony in Texas did not have the right to distribute leaflets to patrons at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, where they perform, because the venue does not employ them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37hiarg