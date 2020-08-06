Democrats say NLRB has 'secret plan' to strip power from regional officials

Three high-ranking Democrats in Congress on Thursday urged the National Labor Relations Board’s chairman and general counsel to halt a “secret plan” to diminish the power of some regional directors by upending the way they handle cases.

The lawmakers, citing unidentified “reports” about the plan, said in letters to NLRB Chairman John Ring and General Counsel Peter Robb that the changes would undermine the board’s ability to effectively protect workers’ rights under federal labor law. The letters were signed by Senator Patty Murray of Washington and Reps. Robert Scott of Virginia and Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DAZSEF