Drop in NLRB staffing could hurt employee morale, work quality - report

A decline in staffing levels at the National Labor Relations Board during the Trump administration has created the risk of overburdening remaining employees, which threatens their morale and the quality of their work, a government watchdog said.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) in a report released on Monday said NLRB employees reported the lowest levels of satisfaction with their jobs of any medium-sized federal agency in a 2019 survey, due to what they said was a lack of organization and sufficient resources.

