Federalist's publisher says satirical 'salt mine' tweet didn't violate NLRA

The publisher of conservative online magazine The Federalist has moved to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that said its owner violated federal labor law by tweeting that he would send employees “back to the salt mine” if they unionized, saying it was satirical and a valid expression of free speech.

FDRLST Media LLC, represented by the conservative New Civil Liberties Alliance, said Ben Domenech’s 2019 tweet was protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it was clearly intended as a joke and was posted on his personal Twitter account, in a brief filed with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

