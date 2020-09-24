Hospital network should have disclosed purchase agreement to union- 3rd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a Pennsylvania healthcare network violated federal labor law by refusing to provide a union with parts of its purchase agreement with another hospital operator, but the National Labor Relations Board went too far in ordering disclosure of the entire contract.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said certain provisions of the 2016 agreement in which Prospect Medical Holdings agreed to purchase the Crozer-Keystone Health System were plainly relevant to collective bargaining, and Crozer put the union at a disadvantage by failing to provide them. Crozer is represented by Baker & Hostetler.

