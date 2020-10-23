Hotel workers furloughed amid pandemic can't vote in union election - NLRB official

Employees of an Oakland hotel who were furloughed amid the COVID-19 pandemic cannot vote in an upcoming union election because they do not have a reasonable expectation of returning to work any time soon, a National Labor Relations Board regional director has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, Regional Director Valerie Hardy-Mahoney in Oakland agreed with Remington Lodging & Hospitality LLC that only 15 of the more than 50 workers the company employed prior to the pandemic were eligible to vote, after many of the furloughs were converted to permanent layoffs in May.

