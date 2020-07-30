IN BRIEF: Senate confirms Kaplan, McFerran to new terms at NLRB

The Republican-led U.S. Senate has confirmed National Labor Relations Board Member Marvin Kaplan to a new term and re-installed Lauren McFerran as the agency’s lone Democrat after her first term expired in December.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-46 to confirm Kaplan, whose first term expires in August after he was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017. It voted 53-42 to confirm McFerran, who was tapped to serve on the NLRB by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

