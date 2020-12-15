McDonald's workers' videos of in-store fight not protected by labor law - NLRB GC

A McDonald’s franchisee in Chicago did not violate federal labor law by telling two workers to delete videos from their phones and social media accounts of a fight that broke out between customers and employees over wait times and a mask-wearing mandate, according to a National Labor Relations Board memo.

The board’s Division of Advice, a part of the general counsel’s office, said in a memo released on Monday the workers had not engaged in concerted activity protected by the National Labor Relations Board because their actions were not coordinated and the videos did not prompt any discussion of workplace safety issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2KqpZl6