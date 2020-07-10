NLRB At Work: Board calls for input on abolishing 'contract bar' rule

The National Labor Relations Board has called for amicus briefs on whether it should eliminate a longstanding rule barring union decertification elections for up to three years after a collective bargaining agreement takes effect.

An employee at a Mountaire Farms Inc poultry plant in Delaware, represented by the National Right to Work Defense Foundation (NRTW), has asked the NLRB to throw out the decades-old “contract bar” doctrine, or at least narrow its scope, saying the rule improperly curbs workers’ rights to free choice.

