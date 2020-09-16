NLRB chair strikes defiant tone in response to House subpoena for McDonald's documents

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring has pushed back after Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives subpoenaed internal documents related to a high-profile case against McDonald’s Corp, calling the move “political theatre.”

The documents the lawmakers have targeted are confidential and have always been shielded from disclosure, Ring said in a statement on Tuesday, after the House Committee on Education and Labor announced the subpoena.

