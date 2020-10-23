NLRB chair will ask DOJ to settle dispute with Democrats over ethics policy

National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring on Friday doubled down on his defense of the agency’s policy of giving members the final say over whether to recuse themselves from cases presenting potential ethical conflicts, in response to criticism by Democrats in Congress.

Ring in a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and three Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said the NLRB will be seeking an opinion from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) on whether the policy is sound, after the lawmakers raised concerns in a letter to Ring last month.

