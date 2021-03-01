NLRB could overhaul standard for unlawful questioning of workers

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday asked for public input on whether it should toss out a nearly 60-year-old standard for determining when an employer’s questioning of a worker about a pending legal dispute is unlawful.

The board, in a case involving construction equipment retailer Sunbelt Rentals Inc, called for amicus briefs on whether it should overrule a 1964 decision in Johnnie’s Poultry Co. That ruling said the National Labor Relations Act requires that employee participation in interviews involving alleged unfair labor practices be voluntary, and that during investigations employers communicate the purpose of the questioning and assure workers that no reprisal will take place.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3baPy4N