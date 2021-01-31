NLRB faces paralysis, legal challenges over Biden's firing of general counsel

The impending legal battle over President Joe Biden’s firing of National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb could hobble the agency, or at least create a major distraction, as the new administration pursues an ambitious pro-worker agenda, lawyers and former board members said.

The NLRB is already considering claims in at least one case that Biden’s unprecedented removal of Robb, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, stripped the GC’s office of the ability to prosecute unfair labor practice cases. That is an open question, but if the board and federal courts agree, many actions taken by the general counsel before Robb’s four-year term expires in November could be invalidated, according to several lawyers on both sides of the debate.

