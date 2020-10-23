NLRB failed to explain why it approved separate bargaining units at Chicago hotel - D.C. Circuit

The National Labor Relations Board must explain why it allowed a Chicago hotel’s housekeepers and food and beverage workers to form separate bargaining units after a regional director said they shared too much in common with front desk employees to exclude them from a union election, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit agreed with Davidson Hotel Company LLC, which operates a Marriott in Chicago, that the NLRB could not approve the bargaining units without first distinguishing them from the one that had been rejected.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jtNxkJ