NLRB GC says common forms of employer aid to unions are unlawful

Employers who offer aid to unions in the early stages of organizing campaigns by giving them access to worksites and lists of employee contact information, for example, are violating federal labor law, according to National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb.

In a memo released Friday, Robb said employers violate the National Labor Relations Act when they enter into “neutrality agreements” that provide “more than ministerial aid” to unions - the same standard the board has applied in cases involving decertification campaigns since at least the 1960s.

