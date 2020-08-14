Westlaw News
August 14, 2020 / 7:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NLRB GC says reorganization plan blasted by Dems came from regional attorneys

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb on Friday told three congressional Democrats that they were misinformed about a work-sharing initiative among regional offices on the West Coast, and their concerns about the plan are misplaced.

Robb, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said in a letter to the lawmakers that the plan which goes into effect on Monday was devised by a group of regional directors and not by his office, as the Democrats suggested in an Aug. 6 letter criticizing the changes.

