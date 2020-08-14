NLRB GC says reorganization plan blasted by Dems came from regional attorneys

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb on Friday told three congressional Democrats that they were misinformed about a work-sharing initiative among regional offices on the West Coast, and their concerns about the plan are misplaced.

Robb, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said in a letter to the lawmakers that the plan which goes into effect on Monday was devised by a group of regional directors and not by his office, as the Democrats suggested in an Aug. 6 letter criticizing the changes.

