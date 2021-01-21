NLRB general counsel removed after defying Biden's call to resign

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb was removed from his post on Wednesday after refusing President Joe Biden’s call to resign, saying that the move would “permanently undermine” the agency’s independence.

Robb, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said in a letter to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel reviewed by Reuters that he was surprised to receive an email from the office around noon on Wednesday, minutes after Biden was sworn into office, threatening his removal if he did not resign by 5 p.m.

