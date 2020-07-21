NLRB limits protections for profane, racist outbursts by workers

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday made it less likely that workers will be protected by federal labor law when they make profane, harassing, or racist comments in the course of a workplace dispute.

A three-member board panel in a decision involving General Motors LLC, which is represented by Barnes & Thornburg, said the NLRB for decades, and particularly in a string of Obama-era cases, “has strayed from its statutory mission” by granting legal protections to workers when their conduct violates other laws prohibiting workplace discrimination and harassment.

