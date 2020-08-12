NLRB moves to kick AFL-CIO lawsuit over 'blocking charge' rule to D.C. Circuit

The National Labor Relations Board is seeking to move the AFL-CIO’s lawsuit challenging a rule that would make it more difficult for unions to avoid decertification elections to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, saying it does not belong in federal district court.

The board in a filing in D.C. federal court on Tuesday said the rule adopted in April amounts to a “final order” by the agency and is only reviewable in an appeals court under the National Labor Relations Act.

