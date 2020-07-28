NLRB moves to limit disclosure of workers' personal info to unions

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday proposed eliminating the Obama-era requirement that employers give unions workers’ personal email addresses and phone numbers ahead of union elections, saying it would better protect workers’ privacy.

The board in a notice published in the Federal Register said that in adopting the 2014 requirement as part of a broader rule on union elections, the agency failed to consider that disclosing the information to unions could expose workers to “identity theft, phishing scams, and related ills.”

