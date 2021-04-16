NLRB must clarify test for illegal 'company union' in T-Mobile case, D.C. Circuit says

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board should use a case involving T-Mobile USA Inc to clarify when employer-sponsored organizations are illegal “company unions,” as opposed to legitimate ways to solicit grievances from individual workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB over the past few decades has applied inconsistent tests for determining when organizations submit “group proposals,” making them unlawful company unions under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3afsJf2