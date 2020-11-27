NLRB officials refrain from ordering in-person union elections amid coronavirus surge

Close to three weeks after the National Labor Relations Board established a standard for when in-person union elections can safely be held during the coronavirus pandemic, the board’s regional directors are still universally ordering mail-ballot voting.

In the nearly two dozen cases in which regional directors have ordered elections since Nov. 9, when the board issued its decision involving Michigan hospital Aspirus Keweenaw, not one has allowed for in-person voting. In most of those cases, the officials cited upward trends in COVID-19 cases in the regions where elections would be held as the main reason for ordering mail-ballot elections.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fLeCjd