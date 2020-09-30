NLRB opposes 'unrestricted release' of internal docs to House Democrats

The National Labor Relations Board’s top legal adviser has told Democrats in Congress that releasing records they recently subpoenaed involving alleged ethical conflicts at the agency would undermine its ability to seek out candid, unfiltered legal guidance.

NLRB Solicitor Fred Jacob on Tuesday in a letter to Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia, the chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and Labor, said three internal memos could be produced for in camera review by the committee, but not released to the public.

