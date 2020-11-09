NLRB outlines standard for holding in-person union elections amid pandemic

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday established a standard for when in-person union elections should be held during the coronavirus pandemic, in a decision that could trigger a shift away from mail-ballot voting amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The board in a 3-1 decision said mail-in elections are appropriate if the local NLRB regional office is shut down, when the 14-day trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county where an employer is located is increasing, or when employers cannot guarantee social distancing and other safety measures for workers and board staff.

