NLRB overhauls test for determining when university faculty can unionize

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that adjuncts and other non-tenure-track university faculty can only unionize in certain circumstances, narrowing an Obama-era precedent that had been rejected by a federal appeals court.

The board on Friday said faculty members who are not eligible for tenure can only join unions if their schools have committees that exercise “effective control” over curricula and school policies and they are not permitted to join them. Otherwise, faculty members are management employees who cannot unionize under the National Labor Relations Act, the board said.

