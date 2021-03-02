NLRB punts on ruling on whether general counsel's firing was illegal

The National Labor Relations Board has told a shipping company that it must wait to press claims that President Joe Biden’s firing of the board’s general counsel was unlawful and left the agency without the power to prosecute unfair labor practice claims.

The board in a brief order on Monday denied H&M International Transportation Inc’s motion to appeal a bench ruling by an administrative judge rejecting its claim that the firing of Peter Robb, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who was supposed to serve through November, violated the National Labor Relations Act.

