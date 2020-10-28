NLRB seeks input on unions' right to use banners, 'Scabby the Rat' at pickets

The National Labor Relations Board has asked for amicus briefs on whether it should toss out Obama-era precedent that said unions have a legal right to display banners and large inflatable rats while picketing.

The board issued a call for briefs on Tuesday in a case in which Indiana-based Lippert Components Inc and its lawyers at Jones Day say a union’s display of a 12-foot tall rat and two large banners at a trade show amounted to coercive picketing prohibited by the National Labor Relations Board.

