NLRB staff union says ruling allowing in-person elections will harm workers, public

The union that represents National Labor Relations Board staffers who oversee union elections has criticized the board’s recent decision calling for in-person voting under certain conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will place NLRB employees and the public at risk.

National Labor Relations Board Union (NLRBU) President Burt Pearlstone issued a lengthy statement Thursday saying the board in its Nov. 9 decision involving a Michigan hospital failed to require employers to implement adequate safety measures to minimize the risk to workers and board agents.

