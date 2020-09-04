NLRB was too hard on company that broke the law ahead of union election - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said a unit of food distributor Sysco Corp unlawfully fired a union supporter and made coercive threats to workers before a union election, but determined the National Labor Relations Board’s remedies for those infractions were too harsh.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the board’s requirement that Sysco Grand Rapids allow representatives of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which lost the 2015 election, to access its Michigan facility and employees amounted to a punitive remedy, which the NLRB cannot impose under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/333i5Ui