NLRB withdraws Trump-era proposal to bar grad students from unionizing

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday rescinded a proposed rule issued during the Trump administration that would have prohibited graduate students from joining unions, an issue the agency has reversed course on several times over the last five decades.

The board in a notice in the Federal Register said it had decided to withdraw the 2019 proposal to more effectively allocate its limited resources. The White House Office of Management and Budget last year had indicated that it would give final approval to the rule in September, but never did.

