NLRB's acting GC says he will pursue cases involving workers' political advocacy

The National Labor Relations Board’s acting general counsel, Peter Sung Ohr, has indicated that he will seek to extend the protections of federal labor law to workers who engage in political advocacy, such as protesting workplace immigration raids and race discrimination.

Ohr in a memo released on Thursday said that despite the Trump-era NLRB’s narrow view of the type of conduct protected by the National Labor Relations Act, the law shields workers from retaliation for political activity that has a direct connection to their “interests as employees.”

