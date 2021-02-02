NLRB's acting GC wipes out key Robb memos

The National Labor Relations Board’s acting general counsel has withdrawn nearly 40% of the guidance memos that his Trump-era predecessor issued to agency staff, signaling a rapid shift toward more union-friendly policies under President Joe Biden.

The ten memos rescinded by Acting GC Peter Sung Ohr on Monday touched on a range of topics including the standard for determining when workplace rules are lawful, the ability of workers who oppose their unions to intervene in board cases, and the board’s internal investigative practices.

