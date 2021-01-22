One day after firing the NLRB's general counsel, Biden sacks his deputy

President Joe Biden on Thursday removed Alice Stock, the deputy general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, from her position one day after firing General Counsel Peter Robb, prompting Stock to question the legality of the moves.

Stock, who became acting general counsel after Robb’s removal on Wednesday, said in a letter to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel reviewed by Reuters that the abrupt removal of her and Robb would disrupt the board’s operations and undermine “the traditions and rules of law in our democracy.”

