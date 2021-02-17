Right to work group says NLRB's acting GC lacked power to withdraw appeal

A group that represents workers in legal disputes with their unions told the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday that its acting general counsel did not have the authority to withdraw an appeal on behalf of its client because his predecessor, Peter Robb, was unlawfully fired by President Joe Biden.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in a filing with the board said the National Labor Relations Act does not allow the president to remove the NLRB general counsel, because doing so would threaten the office’s independence.

