Right to work group seeks docs on Biden's firing of NLRB general counsel

A conservative group that represents workers in legal challenges to their unions asked the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday to provide it with correspondence related to what it said was President Joe Biden’s “legally dubious” firing of the agency’s Trump-era general counsel and his top deputy.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (NRTW) sent a request to the board under the Freedom of Information Act and also asked for documents related to the decision by Acting General Counsel Peter Ohr, who was appointed by Biden days after Robb was removed, to toss out two cases brought by the group challenging “neutrality agreements” between employers and unions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cWMdr3