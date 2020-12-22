SEIU to NLRB: Inflatable Scabby the Rat is not 'confrontational'

The Service Employees International Union has urged the National Labor Relations Board not to toss out Obama-era precedent that said unions have a legal right to display banners and large inflatable rats while picketing.

The SEIU in an amicus brief filed on Monday told the board that restricting the ability of unions to call attention to their message would violated their free-speech rights.

