Shipping company says NLRB can't prosecute cases after GC's 'unlawful' firing

A shipping company has told the National Labor Relations Board that President Joe Biden’s abrupt firing of the agency’s general counsel last week was illegal and stripped the board of the power to prosecute unfair labor practice cases.

H&M International Transportation Inc, represented by Littler Mendelson, urged the five-member board in a filing on Monday to take up its appeal of an administrative judge’s decision earlier in the day denying the company’s motion to dismiss a 2019 case against it.

