Union elections involving 17,000 workers were impacted by NLRB moratorium - report

The National Labor Relations Board’s two-week moratorium on union elections at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled nearly 200 elections involving 17,000 workers, many of whom were employed by “essential” businesses, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute in the report said the moratorium, which ended April 3, was emblematic of the Trump administration’s broader disregard for workers’ rights and democratic elections. The EPI noted that the board issued the moratorium while simultaneously finalizing a rule that makes it more difficult for employers to voluntarily recognize a union.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dKrqFu