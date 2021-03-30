Winery worker had right to wear pro-union 'Cellar Lives Matter' vest - 7th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a winery employee was not racially insensitive when he wore a vest that said “Cellar Lives Matter” in the midst of a union organizing campaign, upholding a decision by the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Constellation Brands Inc, represented by Kaufman Dolowich Voluck, that it had a right to prohibit the employee from wearing the vest because its politically charged message could spur dissension among its workforce.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fmYfvc