NLRB At Work: Case backlog drops to lowest level in 40 years

The National Labor Relations Board recently announced that it has made significant strides in cutting down the average time it takes to process cases, resulting in the number of cases pending before the board reaching its lowest level in four decades.

The board on Oct. 30 said the median age of all pending cases was reduced from 157 days at the end of fiscal 2019 to 85 days a year later, a 46% reduction. Regional offices, meanwhile, reduced the average time from the filing of a charge to a disposition from 90 to 74 days over the same time period, the NLRB said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mVQDAb