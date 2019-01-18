Trump sends nominees for DOL, short-staffed EEOC to Senate

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent a slate of nominees for posts at the U.S. Department of Labor and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to the Senate, after a partisan standoff stalled the nominations last year.

The White House said Trump had renominated plaintiffs’ lawyer Sharon Fast Gustafson to be the EEOC’s general counsel, and Janet Dhillon, the general counsel of Burlington Stores Inc, to chair the five-member commission, which is currently operating without a quorum.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Mi4q2V