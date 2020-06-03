Senate panel approves slate of Trump nominees for EEOC, NLRB

The Republican-led U.S. Senate committee that oversees labor and employment issues on Wednesday approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of a trio of lawyers to spots on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, along with two nominees for the National Labor Relations Board.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee approved Republican nominees Keith Sonderling and Andrea Lucas for the EEOC and Marvin Kaplan for the NLRB by a 12-11 vote, with every Democrat on the panel voting against them. The nominations of Democrats Jocelyn Samuels for the EEOC and Lauren McFerran for the NLRB were approved by a voice vote.

