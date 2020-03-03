Westlaw News
Trump taps Gibson Dunn lawyer, former DOJ official for EEOC; renominates two for NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

President Donald Trump will nominate a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher associate and a former U.S. Department of Justice civil rights lawyer for spots on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the White House said on Monday.

Trump in a release announced his intent to nominate Gibson Dunn lawyer Andrea Lucas and Jocelyn Samuels, the director of an LGBT-focused institute at UCLA School of Law, as well as re-nominate National Labor Relations Board members Marvin Kaplan and Lauren McFerran to new terms.

