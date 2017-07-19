FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Calif. software firm says out-of-state rivals' non-competes illegal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2017 / 1:06 AM / in a month

Calif. software firm says out-of-state rivals' non-competes illegal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

California life sciences software company Veeva Systems Inc has sued three rivals based in other states, claiming their use of agreements barring employees from defecting to competitors is illegal and stymies economic growth and worker mobility.

In a complaint filed in California state court in Oakland on Monday, Veeva also claims the companies - Medidata Solutions Inc, Quintiles IMS Inc, and Sparta Systems Inc - violated California state law by suing or threatening legal action against Veeva when it hired away their workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uGDvrx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.