Calif. software firm says out-of-state rivals' non-competes illegal

California life sciences software company Veeva Systems Inc has sued three rivals based in other states, claiming their use of agreements barring employees from defecting to competitors is illegal and stymies economic growth and worker mobility.

In a complaint filed in California state court in Oakland on Monday, Veeva also claims the companies - Medidata Solutions Inc, Quintiles IMS Inc, and Sparta Systems Inc - violated California state law by suing or threatening legal action against Veeva when it hired away their workers.

