Engineer can't discharge judgment over noncompete breach in bankruptcy: 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a software engineer cannot discharge a $650,000 judgment for violating a noncompete agreement with his former employer and a settlement he entered into after breaching the pact by filing for bankruptcy.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Global Control Systems Inc (GCS) that the judgment could not be discharged because Derek Luebbert had acted “willfully and maliciously” by launching his own company and poaching a GCS client, and then attempting to subvert a settlement agreement requiring him to forward most of the proceeds of a contract to the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3a4NsTq