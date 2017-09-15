Florida Supreme Court says noncompetes applied to patient referral sources

Florida’s top state court has ruled that noncompete agreements signed by former employees of two home healthcare agencies prohibited them from soliciting doctors and hospitals for patient referrals when they defected to rival companies.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously held that sources for patient referrals are a “protected business interest” under state law, so noncompetes signed by former marketing representatives at Mederi Caretenders Visiting Services of Southeast Florida LLC and Americare Home Therapy Inc were valid. The ruling settled a split among mid-level appeals courts.

