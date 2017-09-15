FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Supreme Court says noncompetes applied to patient referral sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 15, 2017 / 9:57 PM / in a month

Florida Supreme Court says noncompetes applied to patient referral sources

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Florida’s top state court has ruled that noncompete agreements signed by former employees of two home healthcare agencies prohibited them from soliciting doctors and hospitals for patient referrals when they defected to rival companies.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously held that sources for patient referrals are a “protected business interest” under state law, so noncompetes signed by former marketing representatives at Mederi Caretenders Visiting Services of Southeast Florida LLC and Americare Home Therapy Inc were valid. The ruling settled a split among mid-level appeals courts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wvOD7a

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.