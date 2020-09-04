Judge blocks former IBM executive from starting new job with Microsoft

A federal judge in Manhattan has granted IBM Corp’s bid to temporarily block a former senior manager from starting in a similar role with Microsoft Corp, rejecting his claims that it would place undue hardship on him and his family.

U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern on Thursday enjoined Rodrigo Lima, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, from starting a top job in Microsoft’s cloud-computing unit until next May, agreeing with IBM that he would inevitably disclose the company’s confidential information.

