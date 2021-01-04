Split 11th Circuit says former Magellan VP is bound by noncompete

A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a former Magellan Health Inc vice president’s claim that a restrictive covenant he signed was invalid after the company allegedly failed to pay out bonuses that he had earned.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said that because Magellan’s bonus program did not exist when James Larweth signed an employment agreement in 2014, the company’s alleged failure to pay him bonuses did not affect the enforceability of non-compete and non-solicitation provisions of the agreement.

