Workers must pay staffing firm's legal fees in noncompete row - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that three former Kelly Services Inc employees in Minnesota must pay the staffing firm $72,000 in legal fees after a judge barred them from working for a rival until their noncompete agreements expired.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected the workers’ claims that because the judge issued a temporary injunction against them but did not rule that they had violated the agreements with Kelly, the pacts did not require them to cover the company’s legal costs.

